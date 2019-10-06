International digital magnate Billy becomes top social media influencer globally

Billy, a 26-year-old entrepreneur from New Jersey got his start in e-commerce at 18, and 8 years later has grown multiple 7 to 8 figure brands. Along with his e-commerce ventures, he recently launched a media agency, 'Howell Media Group' where he helps companies in different variety of industries to scale their business using the same digital marketing strategies that he utilized to grow his own brands.

That's what made Billy a renowned name in the social media world. Becoming one of the top influencers and carrying years of experience, Billy left no stone unturned for maximum revenue generation and marketing his company through social media means, thus passing over the same to the other companies.

His tactics, his work experience and knowledge has helped a number of companies in different ways to achieve their targets, which made Billy the best mentor of the year leading a number of companies in different ways to conquer their goals.

Billy is a public figure, who has reached millions with his products, and mentorship. Based out of New York, he is always networking on the go. His most renowned brand, 'Vulcan Bags' launched in early 2017 has grown with over 250,000 followers on Instagram and 8 figures in revenue over the past 2+ years.

He still owns and runs the company to this day, and recently sold a male skincare brand he launched in 2017 for an undisclosed amount of money.

After talking to a few of his peers, it is clear that what separates Billy from other entrepreneurs and public figures in his industry is his ability to see trends before they start.

When asked about his digital game Billy states “Whether you like it or not, social media is the driving force of almost every trend out there in today’s world.We have so much potential at our fingertips, but way too many people have no idea how to properly take advantage of it. My goal is to help everyone I come in contact with learn how.”

He is widely known as one of the best in the business at creating organic viral growth and pairing it with paid digital media campaigns for both his clients and his own companies.

