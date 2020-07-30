International Friendship Day 2020: Six web series to catch up on with your friends!

This International Friendship Day, don't let the distance dull the spirit of celebrating with your best friends. Tune in to these six entertaining web series that will leave you smiling!

Adulting Seasons 1 and 2 by Dice Media

Adulting is a fun series about two best friends -- Ray played by the bubbly Yashaswini Dayama and Nikhat played by Aisha Ahmed, who happen to be roommates as well. The first season will take you through an interesting journey of these young women juggling their responsibilities and learning to become independent adults amidst the hustle and bustle that comes with living in Mumbai. The second season dives into new adventures that come with its own ups and downs in their lives. The series is undoubtedly friendship goals to watch out for, and will make you want to stay with your BFF to relive those fun moments.

Never Kiss Your Best Friend Seasons 1 and 2 by Zee5

The series revolves around two best friends, Tanie and Sumer starring Anya Singh and Nakuul Mehta respectively who meet after a gap of five years. Over the course of both the seasons, the story unfolds their heart-warming journey that redefines the unwritten, but well-known friendship rules and more. If you have ever fallen in love with your best friend, or had a crush perhaps, then this should be on your watch-list this Friendship Day.

Operation MBBS by Dice Media

Operation MBBS is a fun-filled series revolving around the lives of three first year MBBS students – Nishant, Huma, and Sakshi, played by Ayush Mehra, Sarah Hashmi and Anshul Chauhan. The trio join one of the best medical colleges in India to pursue their dreams of becoming a doctor. Each episode takes you along a very relatable journey of being complete strangers, to disliking each other to finally forging strong bonds of friendship with each other. The show is also worth watching to get a glimpse into the challenges faced by them as medical students, and how they overcome it together. The series is a complete reflection of fun, love, new friendships, academic achievements and more. The show brings out the realities that aspiring medical students face in order to pursue their doctorate and save lives, while finding their loyal support system of friends at the same time.

The Insiders by MX Player

The Insiders is a quirky series about three rich teenagers who form a club. Throughout the series, viewers get a glimpse into their seemingly directionless lives, and their creative approaches of helping them live in a world of weird realities. If you and your group are looking for a fun show that shows their journey to becoming best friends and coping with life, The Insiders should be on your watch-list.

Taj Mahal 1989 by Netflix

Taj Mahal 1989 is a series capturing the expression of love and friendships that evolve over various age groups. This is a must-watch series that tells the stories of married couples, budding romances, friendships, and how through the power of love are all interconnected in some way or the other.

Pushpavalli Season 2 by Amazon Prime

On the surface, Pushpavalli's story seems to be one of a scorned lover's revenge. However, you cannot ignore the strong friendship that is shown between her and Pankaj, her friend from back when they were in college, and how despite her antics, he always has her back. The show is a rollercoaster of mischievousness, love, friendship, and is a hilarious depiction of some of the most unassuming friendships one could ever imagine.

