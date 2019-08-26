Internet cable thrown out of window injures three men in south Delhi

national

This image is used for representational purpose

New Delhi: Three men received severe burns as the internet cable thrown out of the window in the Shaheen Bagh area of South East Delhi touched the high-tension wire, the police said on Sunday.

The police received a call about the fire at 12.30 p.m in Shaheen Bagh which said that the second floor of the 4-storey house, owned by Shamsh Tarbez, was under renovation and a mechanic was fixing the net connection. "He threw the cable from the window, which came in contact with high-tension wire adjoining the building. It caused a blast and caused fire," said Kumar Gyanesh, Additional DCP South East.

The tenants who sustained burns were identified as Masisul Zama, 30s, Javed, 40, and the tenant's friend Mohammad Wakar, 26. Two fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the fire was controlled. Neighbours too rushed in to help the injured, said Gyanesh.

