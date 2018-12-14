Interpol issues Red Corner notice against Mehul Choksi

national

The Interpol has issued a Red Corner notice against absconding billionaire Mehul Choksi, who is accused of cheating state-run Punjab National Bank to the tune of Rs 13,000 crore in alleged collusion with his nephew Nirav Modi, officials said Thursday.

The international police cooperation agency has issued the notice against Choksi Wednesday on the request of the CBI rejecting his contentions of being persecuted by Indian agencies and the case being political in nature.

A Red Corner Notice is a kind of international arrest warrant where Lyon-based Interpol asks its member countries to arrest or detain a fugitive, wanted by another member country, if he is detected in their respective jurisdictions. Choksi, 59, Managing Director of Gitanjali Gems Ltd, who escaped in January this year along with his nephew Nirav Modi, his wife Ami Modi and brother Nishal Modi, has taken citizenship of Antigua.

"The Interpol has issued a Red Corner Notice against Mehul Choksi on the request of the CBI," CBI spokesperson Abhishek Dayal said. Choksi had challenged the CBI application seeking issuance of Red Corner Notice against him calling the case a "political conspiracy". The matter went to a five-member Interpol committee's court. The CBI has charge-sheeted both Nirav Modi and Choksi separately in the Rs 13,000 crore PNB scam.

