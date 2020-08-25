Money Laundering Case: Interpol issues Red Corner Notice against Nirav Modi's wife Ami

Interpol has issued a Red Corner Notice (RCN) against fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi's wife Ami Modi, a US citizen, on the basis of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) request in connection with its probe into the Rs 13,500 crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case.



A senior ED official linked to the probe told IANS, "The Interpol has issued RCN against Ami Modi on the basis of the PMLA case against her."



The notice, which acts as an international arrest warrant, will begin the process for extradition. The RCN was issued after the ED probe found that Ami Modi was the beneficiary of the alleged purchase of two apartments at Central Park in New York using $30 million from the money which her husband allegedly obtained fraudulently from the PNB through Letters of Undertaking and Foreign Letters of Credit.



Last year in September, Interpol issued a RCN against Nehal Modi, brother of Nirav Modi, on charges of money laundering, at the request of the ED.



The ED is probing the money laundering case against Nirav Modi, who is currently lodged in a London jail, his sister Purvi Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi of the Geetanjali Group.



Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi are under investigation by both the CBI and the ED. Choksi is now believed to be in Antigua.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever