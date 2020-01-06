Introducing Khushi Shah as Sonal from the upcoming Gujarati Horror comedy Affraa Taffri

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

The makers of Affraa Taffri have been treating the masses with intriguing posters of the upcoming horror comedy starring Mitra Gadhvi and Khushi Shah in the lead role. Khushi Shah who is all set to make her Gujarati film debut with Affraa Taffri drops a spooky motion poster on her Instagram.

Ever since the first look has been released, it has generated curiosity amongst the masses to witness the film on the big screen.

Khushi Shah who plays the character of Sonal had to go under immense training which included learning local dialect to working in the cold weather. Khushi had left no stone unturned to get into the skin of her character.

Helmed by Viral Rao, the film also stars Mitra Gadhvi, Sonali Desai, RJ Harshil, to name a few and is slated to release on January 24, 2020.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates