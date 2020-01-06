Search

Introducing Khushi Shah as Sonal from the upcoming Gujarati Horror comedy Affraa Taffri

Published: Jan 06, 2020, 22:50 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Khushi Shah who is all set to make her Gujarati film debut with Affraa Taffri dropped a spooky motion poster on her Instagram

Image courtesy: Instagram/@khushhhhh
The makers of Affraa Taffri have been treating the masses with intriguing posters of the upcoming horror comedy starring Mitra Gadhvi and Khushi Shah in the lead role. Khushi Shah who is all set to make her Gujarati film debut with Affraa Taffri drops a spooky motion poster on her Instagram.

Ever since the first look has been released, it has generated curiosity amongst the masses to witness the film on the big screen.

Khushi Shah who plays the character of Sonal had to go under immense training which included learning local dialect to working in the cold weather. Khushi had left no stone unturned to get into the skin of her character.

Helmed by Viral Rao, the film also stars Mitra Gadhvi, Sonali Desai, RJ Harshil, to name a few and is slated to release on January 24, 2020.

