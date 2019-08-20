INX media case: P Chidambaram to challenge HC anticipatory bail plea rejection in SC

national

The Delhi HC order said that the petitioner was the Finance Minister at the time and had given FDI clearances to INX Media group for receiving overseas funds to the tune of Rs 305 crore

P Chidambaram. Pic/Twitter IANS

On Tuesday, the Delhi High Court dismissed the anticipatory bail plea of Congress leader and former Union minister P Chidambaram in the corruption and money laundering cases related to the INX Media scandal. After the HC rejected his plea, politician P Chidambaram will now move to the Supreme Court on Wednesday in order to challenge the Delhi High Court order which dismissed his anticipatory bail plea in cases filed by the CBI and the ED related to his alleged role in INX Media scam.

While speaking to the media, Kapil Sibal, the senior lawyer representing Chidambaram said that Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi has asked them to move the senior-most judge of the top court in the morning tomorrow. Earlier in the day, the former Union Minister faced a setback when the Delhi High Court rejected his applications for an anticipatory bail in the INX media scam case.

While passing the order, the Delhi HC said that granting of bail in cases like instant one will send a wrong message to the society. The Delhi HC order said that the petitioner was the Finance Minister at the time and had given FDI clearances to INX Media group for receiving overseas funds to the tune of Rs 305 crore.

P Chidambaram moves Supreme Court challenging the Delhi High Court order, rejecting both his anticipatory bail pleas in connection with INX Media case. Senior lawyer Kapil Sibal, representing him has sought an urgent listing of his matter. The matter is still pending. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/lAoLvr0XTk — ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2019

The court order further said that facts of the case prima facie reveal that petitioner is the kingpin, i.e., the key conspirator in this case. Law enforcing agencies cannot be made ineffective by putting legal obstacles of offences in question, the report mentioned.

Back in 2007, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had registered an FIR against P Chidambaram alleging irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance given to INX Media to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007. It was the time when P Chidambaram was the Union Finance Minister under the Congress-led government.

Based on the FIR, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had filed a Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case against Chidambaram. The ED had also named Chidambaram's son Karti two cases. Later, he was arrested on February 28, 2018, by the CBI and was later released on bail. The ED had attached properties belonging to Chidambaram's son.

Last month, the Delhi court had allowed Indrani Mukerjea, the former head of the INX Media, to turn an approver in the CBI case. The agency had submitted that it has come across evidence in the form of conversations which only Indrani Mukerjea is privy to and will help consolidate the case before the court.

With inputs from ANI

