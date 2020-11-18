IOC president Thomas Bach encourages athletes to be vaccinated

IOC President Thomas Bach has said during this week's trip to Tokyo that he is encouraging all Olympic participants and fans to be vaccinated—if one becomes available—if they are going to attend next year's Tokyo Olympics. Bach says a reasonable number of fans should be able to attend the venues—vaccine or no vaccine. And he said confidently that the postponed Olympics will open on July 23.

On Tuesday Bach was visiting the Athletes' Village. In an on-line session last month with the IOC's Athletes' Commission, Bach was asked if athletes would be forced to be vaccinated. The Associated Press obtained the 90-minute recording of the session. "Every athlete should look at his fellow athletes and take this into consideration," Bach said.

"Because the vaccination is not just about the individual. It's a protection for the entire community. And each and every one of us has a responsibility in this crisis, a responsibility not just for us individually but for all of the people who surround us."

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever