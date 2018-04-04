IPL 2018: Hrithik Roshan replaces Ranveer Singh at the opening ceremony

Hrithik Roshan will burn the dance floor at IPL 2018's opening ceremony after Ranveer Singh's exit



Hrithik Roshan has stepped in as a replacement for Ranveer Singh at the opening ceremony of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at Wankhede Stadium on April 7. The Padmaavat star had to bow out due to an injury sustained while playing football.He has been strictly advised by doctors to avoid performing at the opening ceremony of the forthcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) season on April 7.



However, a statement on behalf of Ranveer's spokesperson said that the actor will continue to shoot for his upcoming film "Gully Boy" as per its "shooting schedule which is not physically strenuous since only performance-based talkie scenes are left to be shot."

Yesterday, Ranveer tweeted, "It's a labral tear in my left shoulder. I intend to come back strong (sic)." As soon as Ranveer excused himself, the organisers approached Hrithik to get the crowd grooving with his moves.

