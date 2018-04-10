IPL 2018: MS Dhoni returns home as Chennai Super Kings eye winning comeback

MS Dhoni's men look to emerge victorious against Kolkata Knight Riders in their first game at MA Chidambaram Stadium after a two-year ban tonight



CSK players celebrate their win against Mumbai Indians at Wankhede on Saturday. CSK players celebrate their win against Mumbai Indians at Wankhede on Saturday. Pic/Suresh Karkera

Chennai Super Kings will aim to dominate Kolkata Knight Riders in the presence of die-hard fans when they play their first IPL home game in two years here today. Back with a bang with a thrilling win over Mumbai Indians in the tournament opener, Chennai Super Kings will look to improve further.

For the legion of CSK fans, it will be a homecoming like no other as the 'Men in Yellow' will play at MA Chidambaram Stadium for the first time since May 2015. Their supporters also turned up in huge numbers to watch them train.



Mahendra Singh Dhoni

Pitted against defending champions MI, CSK looked down and out before Dwayne Bravo's heroics helped the team pull off a stunning heist. Barring Kedar Jadhav and Ambati Rayudu, the rest of the batting failed to get going. Back in their den, the CSK players will aim to get going in front of an adoring crowd. The home favourite Dhoni will be expected to lead from the front while Suresh Raina would love to shake off the failure in the MI game.

Murali Vijay didn't play the opening match and could slot in at the top in place of injured Jadhav with Rayudu probably moving down the order. Also, in case CSK prefers to accommodate South Africa captain Faf du Plessis, there is a possibility of Shardul Thakur getting a call in place of England pacer Mark Wood.

The spin trio of Harbhajan Singh, Ravindra Jadeja and Imran Tahir — bowled just five overs between themselves at the Wankhede but will be expected to play a bigger role at Chepauk, which is known to be spin-friendly.

The visiting Kolkata side started with a win against the strong RCB as Sunil Narine, blasted a quickfire 50. The batting sports a formidable look with Dinesh Karthik leading a mix of experience and youth. KKR spinners Narine, Kuldeep Yadav and Piyush Chawla would find the surface at Chepauk more to their liking.

