IPL 2018: Nepali cricketer Sandeep Lamichhane receives Delhi Daredevils jersey

Nepal Sports Council Member Secretary Keshav Bista handed Jersey number '1' to Lamichhane



Representational picture

Leg spinner, Sandeep Lamichhane, from Nepal who was selected for the Indian Premier League's 11th edition was handed the Delhi Daredevils jersey on Thursday. Nepal Sports Council Member Secretary Keshav Bista handed Jersey number '1' to Lamichhane.

'I cannot take the number 25 from my seniors, as the birth date of my deceased Nephew falls on January i.e. 1, so I took the number for the jersey and we always want to be number one for which I took the number,' said Sandeep in regard to his choice about the number on his jersey.

17-year-old Nepali cricketer Sandeep was auctioned for 20 Lakhs by Delhi Daredevils during the auction held in January this year.

'Somebody from Nepal would have taken him before us had we not stepped in. Sandeep Lamichhane is someone who is talented who brings something unique to the team,' said CEO of Delhi Daredevils team who clarified media about Sandeep's selection.

Sandeep recently came back to Nepal after playing World Cup qualifiers from Zimbabwe and will be heading to India next week for IPL. This season's IPL is set to start from April 7 to the May 27. In this season, a total of eight teams will be competing in the tournament.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever