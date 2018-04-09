IPL 2018: Netflix to broadcast eight-part series on Mumbai Indians

According to a media release, the eight-part series, "will spend time with players in the 2018 season, both on and off the field

Internet entertainment giant Netflix have announced the production of an "original unscripted series" on defending IPL champions Mumbai Indians, as the franchise bids for their fourth IPL title.

According to a media release, the eight-part series, "will spend time with players in the 2018 season, both on and off the field, on the road and at home to go deep into the cricketing values and traditions that make the Mumbai Indians the most fascinating and followed team globally." The series will be available on Netflix in 190 countries.

