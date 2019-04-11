IPL 2019: Ajinkya Rahane vs MS Dhoni as Rajasthan Royals host table-toppers Chennai Super Kings

ipl-news

Tonightâs match also provides an excellent opportunity for Sanju Samson to get back his touch and in turn, support Rahane, Smith from the middle order.

Chennai Super Kings will look out to make in 2 out of 2 wins against Rajasthan Royals this IPL season.

CSK face a tough task today in the form of Rajasthan Royals, who look to return to winning ways tonight in Jaipur. Having the second-best home win record, Ajinkya Rahane has made Sawai Mansingh Stadium RR’s fortress and will hope to keep it the same way.

Tonight’s match also provides an excellent opportunity for Sanju Samson to get back his touch and in turn, support Rahane, Smith from the middle order. While, CSK needs their middle order of Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayadu and Kedar Jadhav to up their game and ease some pressure on their in-form skipper MS Dhoni.

CSK might feel at ease as they are quite familiar to the conditions with Sawai Mansingh Stadium being a spin-friendly surface, which will assist CSK’s old horses Imran Tahir and Harbhajan Singh.

Battles to watch out for:

Jos Butler vs Deepak Chahar -

The Indian southpaw has been in sensational form breaking bowling records left and right this season with his slower ones and his economical bowling. It would be interesting to watch what the brutal Jos Butler does when he comes out to bat.

MS Dhoni vs Shreyas Gopal-

Chennai’s skipper MS Dhoni had a great game with the bat the last time they played RR earlier in the season, scoring 75 not out off 46 balls and he will look forward to adding more runs in his tally. While Shreyas Gopal has been excellent with the ball this season taking 8 wickets in 5 matches and he will be looking forward to playing the former World Cup-winning Indian captain.

Head to Head:

In the last 20 matches that Rajasthan Royals has played against Chennai Super Kings, Dhoni’s team has had the upper hand with 13 wins, while Rajasthan Royals has managed to win in only 7 matches.

CSK will be optimistic as they plan to make it a double whammy against RR this season. Which team will spin their way to success for tonight? It surely promises to be an encounter worth watching.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates