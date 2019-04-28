IPL 2019: Andre Russell blames bowlers, captaincy for KKR's woes

ipl-news

While he blamed the bowlers for "not bowling in the right areas", he questioned the captaincy for not bringing on "the right bowler at the right time" on several occasions

KKR's Sunil Narine (left) and Andre Russell during a training session at Eden Gardens on Saturday. Pic/PTI

On the roller-coaster called IPL, Mumbai Indians arrive at the Eden Gardens riding a crest of confidence. Even better, Rohit Sharma & Co face a team currently cowering under the burden of chronic failures. If the Mumbai boys are buoyed before Sunday's showdown by an emphatic victory at the Chennai Super Kings den, Kolkata Knight Riders look lost after six consecutive defeats.

The Knights languish on the sixth rung of the league ladder, their destiny snatched out of their hands and mired in mathematical possibilities. One more loss will quash playoff hopes. A MI win will all but seal a berth for them. MI's 46-run win on Friday came with the bonus of a 48-ball 67 from Rohit Sharma, the MI skipper's first fifty of this season. Rohit's return to form spells danger on one of his happy hunting grounds.

With his opening partner Quinton de Kock flaunting form and the dangerous Evin Lewis coming in at No. 3, KKR's floundering bowling unit has an early task on hand. MI will have to make a transition in tactics, technique and temperament as they move from the slow turner of Chepauk to the bounce and 'carry' of the Eden track. Their array of stroke-makers may actually relish the prospect of facing KKR's hapless attack on it while the likes of Lasith Malinga and Jasprit Bumrah are well-equipped to exploit the conditions.

KKR, who began the season with a flourish, are not just reeling under the impact of a string of losses but have increasingly looked a rudderless ship. Andre Russell put the blame where it belonged. "We have a good team but having a good team and making bad decisions you will always lose games, and that's what we've been doing," said the Jamaican.

While he blamed the bowlers for "not bowling in the right areas", he questioned the captaincy for not bringing on "the right bowler at the right time" on several occasions. Mumbai, traditional late risers of the tournament, hit the straps early this time and have been on the roller-coaster since. Sunday's engagement marks the end of a fortnight on the road. The squad flew in on Saturday evening and decided to skip practice.

Current circumstances and a head-to-head record that is loaded in favour of MI may suggest a cakewalk, but in a format where one good innings or spell can make all the difference, there's no ruling out a KKR snap back. Considered one of the more balanced outfits of IPL 2019, clarity and not quality is KKR's present problem.

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates