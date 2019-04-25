IPL 2019: Ball lost on field, found in umpire's pocket

ipl-news

The match between RCB and KXIP was an interesting IPL affair as the game went down to the last over, but there was another incident that happened during the match that took the limelight away.

Virat Kohli (Pic/ Twitter)

Royal Challengers Bangalore took on Kings XI Punjab on a flat batting track at the Chinnaswamy stadium on Wednesday. In a do-or-die match for Virat Kohli's team, RCB put up a massive 200+ score on the board on the back of swashbuckling innings from AB de Villers, Marcus Stoinis and Parthiv Patel.

Royal Challengers Bangalore went on to win the match by 17 runs and continue to stay in contention for the playoffs.

The match was another interesting IPL affair as the game went down to the last over, but there was another incident that happened during the match that took the limelight away.

In a very unusual incident, while the play was about to resume following strategic time-out after the 14th over of RCB's innings, KXIP pacer Ankit Rajpoot, who was about to bowl the 15th over, asked for the ball. Players and on-field umpires seemed confused as to where the ball was and the umpires went ahead and asked for a new ball. Then, Umpire Chettithody Shamshuddin immediately realised the ball was in his pocket.

Umpire Shamshuddin removed the ball from his pocket after a good 10 minutes, much to the amusement of all the players and the crowd in the stands.

Shamshuddin was left red-faced and was visibly embarrassed at the whole turn of events.

The incident caught Twitter's attention and Twitteratis wasted no time in trolling the umpire:

Shamsuddin tries to steal match ball? #RCBvKXIP — Ninad Bhalerao (@ninad_bhalerao) April 24, 2019

Shamsuddin needs 3 balls in there. — Rohit (@Hypocrite_Aadmi) April 25, 2019

One of the funniest moments in the cricket field in recent times :



Umpire asks for a new ball as the old one is lost. They get the new one and finally he realises where the ball is.



He kept it in his pocket and forgot ðÂÂÂ. .. Umpire Shamsuddin ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ#IPL2019 #RCBvKXIP — Gopi Tarantino (@Mr_GopalBtech) April 24, 2019

Shamsuddin , was it a dare? Your grandson would be miffed... You couldn't get him the ball. ðÂÂÂ — WajidAssad (@WajidAP) April 25, 2019

Pocket mai ball rakh k bhool gye Shamsuddin uncle ðÂ¤£ðÂ¤£ — Anas Khan (@AnasMagnificent) April 24, 2019

Shamsuddin is a fan of Anushka Sharma and he has seen Jab Harry Met Sejal quite a number of times it seems. — Chetan Khare (@Chetankhare48) April 24, 2019

Catch up on all the latest IPL News and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates