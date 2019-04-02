IPL 2019: Can't afford one more loss, says Ben Stokes

ipl-news

Rajasthan Royals' Ben Stokes reckons his team must halt three-match losing streak when they face RCB today; says comeback will be tough if they lose more games

RR's Ben Stokes is dejected after his dismissal against CSK on Sunday. Pic/AFP

Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Ben Stokes has said that his team can't afford to lose another game after suffering three consecutive defeats in the IPL. Stokes said there was no point in looking back and focus on the upcoming games because if they lose the next two, bouncing back could be beyond Royals' reach.

"Our first three games we got ourselves into a real good position to win all three, and we know it is just [about] winning those crucial moments. [This game] it was the last over and unfortunately we couldn't cross the line," Stokes said at the post-match press conference after the eight-run loss against Chennai Super Kings here on Sunday night.

"There is always been one point in the three games were we haven't been a better team. Losing the first three games you probably would say we can't [take positives], but we are trying to and there is no point in looking back. Because if we lose four or five, it's going to be really tough to come back from that," he said.

Royals along with Royal Challengers Bangalore, are the only two teams yet to win a game this season. Both team will be desperate to outdo each other when they clash at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur today.

Both teams have been more than disappointing thus far and need a win to revive their respective campaigns. Royals have failed to tighten the screws when it mattered most. In the all three matches, they were in a good position but could not grab the moments, losing to Kings XI Punjab, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings respectively.

Meanwhile, RCB, despite having a destructive batting order comprising Kohli, AB de Villiers, Parthiv Patel, Moeen Ali and Shimron Hetmyer, yet their batting failed miserably in two out of the three games.

