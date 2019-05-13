IPL 2019 Final: Kieron Pollard wide off the mark in behaviour

ipl-news

Kieron Pollard lost his composure in the final over of the Mumbai Indians' innings in the IPL final against Chennai Super Kings

Umpires Nitin Menon (left) and Ian Gould caution MI's Kieron Pollard after he protested a wide yesterday

Kieron Pollard often comes across as a rather cool customer on the field, keeping his emotions in check even in the tightest of circumstances. However, the big Trinidadian lost his composure in the final over of the Mumbai Indians' innings in the IPL final against Chennai Super Kings here yesterday.

Pollard moved across the stumps a bit too much and CSK pacer Dwayne Bravo pitched the ball well outside the off-stump, enough to be called wide on any other occasion. But umpire Nitin Menon did not call it a wide probably due to Pollard's movement towards the ball.

The delivery however, was well outside the tramlines, and a disappointed Pollard threw his bat skywards to express his anguish. Then, as if to protest against the umpire's call, he took guard way outside the tramline for the next delivery and pulled away just as Bravo ran in to bowl. On-field umpires Menon and Ian Gould immediately cautioned Pollard for his behaviour. Pollard finished the over with two fours in a row but seemed far from happy with what transpired before his boundaries.

