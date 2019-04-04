IPL 2019: Hardik Pandya's all-round show powers Mumbai Indians to 100 IPL wins after beating CSK
Hardik Pandya was characteristically quirky as well as breathtaking and the highlight was the helicopter shot in front of its synonym, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, as Mumbai Indians humbled Chennai Super Kings by 37 runs in the IPL Wednesday.
Invited to bat on a track that offered good bounce, Mumbai creamed 29 runs in final over with Hardik doing the bulk of scoring, his eight-ball 25-run blitzkrieg bringing the high-flying visitors to earth.
Struggling at 50 for three at one point, Mumbai raked in 45 runs in the last two overs to post 170 for five and then halted their rivals at 133 for eight to post their second win in four games. This was Super Kings' maiden defeat and they remained on top of the table with six points.
Here is how Twitter reacted to Mumbai Indians' 100th IPL win after beating Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede:
1â£0â£0â£ IPL WINS!— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) April 3, 2019
There before everyone else! #HistoryMakers#OneFamily #CricketMeriJaan #MumbaiIndians #MIvCSK pic.twitter.com/nAGjc2euBG
CSK fans when someone ask score rn #MIvCSK pic.twitter.com/KqIqaVWtxg— Ajay Devgn (@BadassAdian) April 3, 2019
When someone says Thala is better T20 batsman than Karthik & Pant#MIvCSK— Sá´á´Êá´á´ á´·á´·á´¿â¡ (@SRKsThor_) April 3, 2019
pic.twitter.com/Nue9dVUmAk
RCB fans watching today's match#MIvCSK pic.twitter.com/0CaiFzs6nN— ð °ï¸man (@_single_ladka_) April 3, 2019
RCB fans ryt now ððð#MIvCSK pic.twitter.com/PiuaRWcOTe— MI à®ªà®¿à®³à®¾à®à¯ ð (@Black_offl) April 3, 2019
Where are the #CSK supporters ? #MIvCSK pic.twitter.com/rQGg9WIYeM— à¤ªà¤¾à¤à¥à¤² (@Patil_g_) April 3, 2019
Csk loosing match in #IPL2019#MIvCSK pic.twitter.com/zyZD61jhuq— Gulshan Laassi (@gulshanlassi) April 3, 2019
MS Dhoni â— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) April 3, 2019
Ravindra Jadeja â
Deepak Chahar â
Clinical night for an all-round @hardikpandya7 ððð#OneFamily #CricketMeriJaan #MumbaiIndians #MIvCSK pic.twitter.com/PpA4XKIFWE
Mumbai Indians 50th IPL win against CSK— pranav (@being_pranav_) April 3, 2019
Mumbai Indians 100th IPL win against CSK #MIvCSK pic.twitter.com/doldagE42A
CSK against Other CSK against MI— S A N D E E P (@SandeepRo49) April 3, 2019
teams in IPL. In IPL #MIvCSK@mipaltan pic.twitter.com/lux9le6zMv
PIC1: CSK against all the teams.— ANSHUMANð© (@KattarRohitFan) April 3, 2019
PIC2: CSK against Mumbai Indians.#MIvCSK pic.twitter.com/kIN3sdEiQL
For #csk fans ðððð¤£#MIvCSK pic.twitter.com/Knt2HbV4V4— à¤¶à¤¿à¤µà¤¾à¤à¤ à¤à¥à¤¶à¤¿à¤ à¤¤à¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤à¥ (@imshivanktyagi) April 3, 2019
Sachin: DHONI tum kese har gae? #MIvCSK #IPL2019 pic.twitter.com/9kFliZru49— ðâ£ï¸ (@TheJinxKing18) April 3, 2019
#MIvCSK CSK fans right now!! pic.twitter.com/5EPZ7RmnLA— Dilip Jain (@KaranDilipJain) April 3, 2019
reaction of Kohli n anushka over #CSK defeat#MIvCSK pic.twitter.com/4shzexn0G7— Chowkidar Raul Vinci (@modi42o19) April 3, 2019
Pic1 : Csk against Other team— à¤ à¤à¤¿à¤µà¥à¤¯à¤à¥à¤¤à¤¿ à¤à¥ à¤à¤à¤¾à¤¦à¥ (@Man_ki_azzadi) April 3, 2019
Pic2 : Csk against MI#MIvCSK #CSKvMI #IPL2019 pic.twitter.com/E5rvykcnGa
