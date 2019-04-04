IPL 2019: Hardik Pandya's all-round show powers Mumbai Indians to 100 IPL wins after beating CSK

ipl-news

Mumbai creamed 29 runs in final over of their innings with Hardik doing the bulk of the scoring, his eight-ball 25-run blitzkrieg bringing the high-flying visitors to earth.

Hardik Pandya (Pic/ Twitter)

Hardik Pandya was characteristically quirky as well as breathtaking and the highlight was the helicopter shot in front of its synonym, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, as Mumbai Indians humbled Chennai Super Kings by 37 runs in the IPL Wednesday.

Invited to bat on a track that offered good bounce, Mumbai creamed 29 runs in final over with Hardik doing the bulk of scoring, his eight-ball 25-run blitzkrieg bringing the high-flying visitors to earth.

Struggling at 50 for three at one point, Mumbai raked in 45 runs in the last two overs to post 170 for five and then halted their rivals at 133 for eight to post their second win in four games. This was Super Kings' maiden defeat and they remained on top of the table with six points.

Here is how Twitter reacted to Mumbai Indians' 100th IPL win after beating Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede:

CSK fans when someone ask score rn #MIvCSK pic.twitter.com/KqIqaVWtxg — Ajay Devgn (@BadassAdian) April 3, 2019

When someone says Thala is better T20 batsman than Karthik & Pant#MIvCSK

pic.twitter.com/Nue9dVUmAk — Sá´á´Êá´á´ á´·á´·á´¿â¡ (@SRKsThor_) April 3, 2019

Mumbai Indians 50th IPL win against CSK



Mumbai Indians 100th IPL win against CSK #MIvCSK pic.twitter.com/doldagE42A — pranav (@being_pranav_) April 3, 2019

CSK against Other CSK against MI

teams in IPL. In IPL #MIvCSK@mipaltan pic.twitter.com/lux9le6zMv — S A N D E E P (@SandeepRo49) April 3, 2019

Catch up on all the latest IPL News and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates