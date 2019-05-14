IPL 2019: How the MIghty triumphed!

ipl-news

A look at Mumbai Indians' key contributors in IPL-12

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock

Openers Rohit, De Kock make it count

WITH 565 runs in 15 matches, MI skipper Rohit Sharma and wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock were the second most successful opening pair behind SRH's David Warner and Jonny Bairstow who contributed 791 runs. The MI opening duo shared five 50-plus run stands with the highest, 96, coming at home against Rajasthan Royals.

Pacers shine

Speedsters Jasprit Bumrah and Lasith Malinga were impressive with their incredible death bowling. Bumrah and Malinga held their nerve brilliantly at the death. Between overs 17 to 20, Bumrah [13 wickets] finished second best to DC pace ace Kagiso Rabada [17 wickets], while Malinga [11 wickets] was joint third highest wicket-taker with Kings XI Punjab's Mohd Shami.

Impressive Chahar

Leg-spinner Rahul Chahar emerged as one of the biggest success stories for MI. He impressed with three-wicket hauls against DC and RR in the group stage. He bagged 13 wickets in as many games and was MI's most economical bowler at 6.55.

Pollard, Suryakumar rise

Kieron Pollard and Suryakumar Yadav made lethal contributions for MI in the middle-order. The big-hitting West Indian led from the front in Rohit Sharma's absence, scoring a 31-ball 83 in MI's three-wicket win over Kings XI Punjab, while Suryakumar's unbeaten 71 v CSK in Qualifier 1 was crucial in taking MI to the final.

Pandya power

With a strike rate of just under 200 (191.42), Hardik Pandya was in a different zone. He bailed out MI on numerous occasions with crucial cameos in the death overs. The all-rounder contributed with the ball too, claiming 14 wickets in 16 matches, third highest for MI. His 10-ball 16 in the final were valuable runs too.

