IPL 2019: I carry 'laddoos' which my mother makes, says Delhi Capitals' Jalaj Saxena

Jalaj Saxena (Pic/ Jalaj Saxena Instagram)

It’s never an easy task being an all-rounder. Ask Jalaj Saxena, recipient of the Lala Amarnath Award for the Best All-rounder in Ranji Trophy thrice in the last five years. And now his performances have been rewarded with an IPL contract with the Delhi Capitals. He also has achieved the rare feat of scoring a century and picking up an 8-wicket haul in the same match, the only Indian ever to do so twice. The winning poster of the 2013 Mumbai Indians squad has him featured in the front row, but he did not get a game. This year he hopes things are different.

In this exclusive, Saxena reflects on his journey as a cricketer, his stint with the Delhi Capitals, and how love for the game which has kept him going.

What inspired you to take up cricket as a youngster and who were your role models in the game?

The sheer joy of playing the game drew me towards it. My elder brother started it first and then I joined him too. Sachin Tendulkar was my role model. I used to watch cricket just because of him. He was our inspiration to play the game. Even my brother looked up to him.

Your brother Jatin Saxena is also a cricketer, can you shed light on a few memorable incidents of the time both of you began playing cricket as children?

We started cricket at a very early age. He was elder to me so he started playing and I started following him as a kid. There were no such plans that we wanted to be cricketers. We enjoyed the game so much that we started loving it. Going to the ground and practising together made us extremely happy. We didn’t think about anything else.

What do you have to say on your IPL selection this year? It has happened twice before too, but you haven’t got a game?

I am very happy that Delhi Capitals picked me. Recently I played India A as well. If I get the opportunity to play and perform well in the IPL, it would be an exposure like nothing else. I am really looking forward to giving my best, once given the opportunity.

How is Ricky Ponting as a coach?

He’s a very professional guy. I admire him a lot. His presence in the ground makes a lot of difference. As a coach, he is not someone who gives priority to players and is equal to all. He makes sure even if you are not in the eleven, you get your chances in the nets. He is a very humble guy and believes in giving every player ample time for good preparation. He himself gives throwdowns, we are very fortunate to have him as our coach.

How does the presence of Sourav Ganguly in the camp influence you?

He’s a legend. There’s nothing like sharing a dressing room with him. His presence, motivational talks and little, little things which he tells in the dressing room mean a lot to us. It’s a dream come true sharing the dressing room with a person like him. The learnings from him as a person are immense.

What do you have to say about Delhi Capitals’ batting collapses so far in the IPL 2019 season?

IPL is a very long tournament, ups and down will happen. The most important thing is how we learn from our mistakes and how we keep continuing doing things that we have been doing well. This year I am confident that Delhi Capitals will do well. We started our campaign on a winning note, we still have a good chance and we look confident this year. Each and every team member is trying his best to make the team qualify.

What keeps you motivated to go year after year with all these brilliant all-round performances and still not making the cut?

As I said, when we were kids, we started enjoying the game to the core without any expectations. And to be very honest, that enjoyment is still there. Cricket is something which I like and love and that’s what I have always done. Yes, there were times when I was a little upset but my coach and my family supported me and told me that it’s not the selection that made you happy, it’s the cricket that made you happy. You should keep enjoying what you are doing and that’s what I have done so far.

Also, tell us a bit about your domestic season with Kerala with a first-ever entry into the semis just a few months back.

It was indeed very special. It feels great when you contribute towards the goal of your team. I have enjoyed each and every moment of the success. As a team, we were enjoying each other’s success. It was the first time Kerala reached the semis. We were a bit disappointed also, we actually thought we had the calibre to reach the finals and win the trophy. But when the tournament got over, we were satisfied that we have achieved something.



You are already an established domestic stalwart. How do you plan your future from here?

The ultimate aim is to play for the country. Every cricketer aspires that. There are many things that I want to do in cricket. I will keep working and improving on my game. But as I said, making it to the senior team is what I am striving for.



What do you do to unwind when you are not playing cricket?

I don’t find time because mostly I am playing cricket for Kerala or am playing the Chennai leagues. This year I am playing the IPL. All this leaves me with very little time. If I get time I spend it with my family going to movies, and listening to music. I like photography. I also do Yoga a lot.

What are the 5 things one will always find in Jalaj Saxena’s bag while traveling during the IPL apart from the regular cricket gear?

I always have my speakers and sunglasses handy. I don’t have any superstitions or anything, so I only keep things that are necessary. I always carry Dry fruit ‘laddoos’ that my mother makes, they are very healthy. She makes those for me before any trip.

What do you think of India’s chances during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019?

Being an Indian, I’d love to see India winning the trophy. I think we are a champion side and we can make it count. In spite of the stiff competition around, I am very hopeful of India winning the World Cup.

