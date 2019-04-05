IPL 2019: I want to make sure India win World Cup, says Hardik Pandya

ipl-news

Back-in-form Hardik Pandya oozes confidence after match-winning show v Chennai Super Kings

Mumbai Indians' Hardik Pandya during his unbeaten eight-ball 25 against CSK at Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday. Pic/Atul Kamble

Every time Hardik Pandya smashed the ball into the stands en route his sensational unbeaten 25 off eight balls that helped Mumbai Indians post a fighting total against Chennai Super Kings on Wednesday, he pumped his fist in the air. The aggression and energy lifted the spirit of the Wankhede crowd.

Pandya on song

Later, Pandya dismissed CSK skipper MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja in the same over with his nippy pace to turn the tide in MI's favour. Pandya claimed his third wicket in the final over to finish with 3-20 as MI handed CSK their first defeat of this IPL. Returning to form will not just keep Mumbai Indians in good stead during the IPL, it is also a huge boost for the World Cup-bound Indian team.

India skipper Virat Kohli has often highlighted Pandya's crucial role in his World Cup plans, saying he lends the perfect balance to the playing XI. A back injury saw Pandya ruled out of the Asia Cup in September last year, after which he also missed the five-match ODI series against the West Indies.

Then, a provisional suspension for making sexist comments on a TV show resulted in him missing the Australia ODIs too. He played the ODI and T20I series in New Zealand earlier this year but was again laid low by a stiff back that forced him to skip the limited overs series against Australia at home.

Pandya admitted the last few months have been tough. "These seven months have not been easy. I was out and then I didn't know what to do. That made me feel that I should have a reality check on my life [about], what I am doing and that's helping me. I am someone who loves to have game time and I'm hitting them really well at the moment," he said after his Man of the Match-winning performance against CSK.

"This award is special and I dedicate it to all those who stood by me during those tough times. Now, my only focus is to play the IPL and make sure India win the World Cup. That's my sole purpose."

Fleming is a Hardik fan

CSK coach Stephen Fleming left the dugout being a 'massive' Pandya fan. "I am a massive fan [of Pandya]. He is a wonderful player. He is one of Mumbai's key weapons and one of India's key players going forward. If you keep him out of the game, you [the opponent] often go on to win," he said.

