IPL 2019: It's an individual call, says Zaheer Khan on workload management

Though Zaheer Khan rated Mumbai Indians' support system on workload management highly, he felt fitness is an individual's call

Zaheer Khan addresses the media yesterday. Pic/Atul Kamble

There is no shortage of talk on the precautions to be taken during the 12th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) starting Saturday and workload management before the ICC World Cup to be held in England from May 30.

However, India's 2011 World Cup-winning bowler Zaheer Khan felt showcasing talent and displaying match-winning form in the cash rich event will help players grab spots in the Indian team for the World Cup "Has the IPL helped Indian selectors identify players? The answer is 'yes'. Has someone been picked on the basis of IPL performance? The answer is also 'yes'. I'm sure that form is going to matter. I think everyone is very keen and upbeat to grab that spot," said Zaheer, who is Mumbai Indians' Director, Cricket Operations.

Though Zaheer rated MI's support system on workload management highly, he felt fitness is an individual's call. "You have to listen to your body… what kind of signals you are getting.

There are individuals who work with different trainers, so they are also connected. We all recognise how important the World Cup as a tournament is and we also understand what IPL brings to the table and that is match practice and intensity. You don't want a long lay-off for any cricketer, be it a bowler or a batsman. He needs to be in touch and dealing with pressure. That is also going to be a huge factor in the World Cup. We recognise and understand that. Steps will be taken keeping into consideration all aspects," remarked Zaheer, who represented MI in three IPL editions.

When MI skipper Rohit Sharma was asked about the task on hand, he said: "You have to listen to your body at the end of the day. If the body says take rest, then take rest or if you can continue, then you continue."

