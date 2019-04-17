IPL 2019: I've been practising big-hitting in the nets, says Mumbai Indian finisher Hardik Pandya

ipl-news

Mumbai Indians' Hardik Pandya

All-rounder Hardik Pandya has made it a habit to finish matches with his big-hitting. He did it again for Mumbai Indians against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Monday night at the Wankhede, where he hit a 16-ball unbeaten 37 (5x4, 2x6).

Both sixes and two of those fours came in the 19th over (where he hammered 22 runs off left-arm spinner Pawan Negi) as MI chased down RCB's 171-7 with five wickets and six balls to spare.

When asked at the post-match press conference, how he manages those late big hits so effectively, Hardik said it was something he practises hard in the nets. "The back is good, touch wood [he was out of action after the New Zealand ODI series in January due to a back problem]. I have been doing that [big-hits to finish matches] for the last four years now. That's my role in any team I play for. I have been practising the same thing [big-hitting] in the nets," said Pandya, who was among the 15 picked for India's World Cup campaign on Monday.

This will be Pandya's maiden World Cup, and his big shots will only ensure he confidently enters the mega tournament in England starting May 30. "It is pretty important to always have the confidence behind you. The World Cup is a big stage. It is for the first time that I will be playing [in a World Cup]. It is important for me to keep hitting the ball well. I was away from the game for some time [he was suspended in January along with teammate KL Rahul for making sexist comments on a TV show], so coming back it was important for me to hit well," said Pandya. Speaking of his time out during the suspension, Pandya said: "It's okay... everyone has a setback and for me, I got some time for my body [to work on fitness] as well. The time I was out is helping me now because I am in a good mindset and everything is

coming right."

