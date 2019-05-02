IPL 2019: Kallis opens up on Kuldeep's omission from KKR's last two matches

ipl-news

KKR Coach Jacques Kallis explains that Kuldeep Yadav commission from the team was to set a balance and he believes that his absence will not affect his performances

Kuldeep Yadav

The head coach of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Jacques Kallis, said that the omission of spinner Kuldeep Yadav from the team was done keeping in mind the team's balance and he's quite sure that it would not affect his performance in the upcoming World Cup.

"The wickets we have played on at Eden Gardens this year, it hasn't spun at all and it has been tough for spinners. It has been a tough year for him but he will learn from this. You have got to understand 50-over format is quite different from the 20-over format," Kallis told reporters.

"I don't think it will affect him, it's just a different format and unfortunately looking at the makeup of the side, he has not played the last couple of games. He has been working quite hard in the nets and seems to be getting it right again, so I am sure he will be okay for the World Cup," he added.

KKR's decision to drop Kuldeep from the playing XI in the last two matches of KKR against Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians made many heads turn and many people criticised the team's decision to drop the spinner from the team before the upcoming World Cup.

The team suffered six straight defeats after registering four wins out of their opening five matches. KKR was able to win their last match against Mumbai Indians on Sunday at Eden Gardens in Kolkata and as a result of that win, the team still remains in the hunt for playoffs.

Kolkata currently stands at the sixth position in the IPL league standings with 10 points from 12 matches. The team next takes on Kings XI Punjab on May 3 at Mohali.

