IPL 2019: Karun Nair's nickname is Kulla and Sarfaraz Khan is Panda, says KL Rahul

ipl-news

KL Rahul

It's always nice to get some dressing room dope. So when India batsman KL Rahul agreed to reveal some interesting nicknames of his Kings XI Punjab teammates, we lapped it up."

"Mayank Agarwal is Monk. I can't remember why Mayank got the nickname Monk, but I think it's just because it kind of goes with his name," said Rahul, a Red Bull athlete "Chris Gayle obviously is the Universe Boss — a self-proclaimed nickname, while Captain Ravichandran Ashwin is Ash. We call Andrew Tye AJ while the new player in our team Mandeep Singh, is called Mandy," added Rahul, saving a couple of interesting names for last.

"Karun Nair's nickname is Kulla, which means shorty in Kannada. All of us started our cricket journey together [in Bangalore] and had given him the nickname then. It has stuck ever since and now even other players, who are not from Bangalore, call him Kulla. I remember Sarfaraz Khan is called Panda. When we played for RCB he was a chubby boy, so we used to call him Panda."

