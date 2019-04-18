IPL 2019: Let's make this year count, Hardik Pandya tells KL Rahul

ipl-news

Their TV reality show controversy now firmly behind them, India all-rounder Hardik Pandya urged compatriot K.L. Rahul to make the most of this year as both get ready to play for the country in the World Cup starting May 30.

Indian cricket team players Hardik Pandya , Virat Kohli and KL Rahul.

Rahul and Pandya were both named in the 15-member World Cup squad led by Virat Kohli, months after the pair were briefly suspended by theA Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for their mysogynistic comments on a popular reality show.

On Rahul's 27th birthday, Pandya posted a picture with the opener on his Instagram account which read: "Brothers for life !!!!! No matter what !!! Love u bro @rahulkl happy birthday. Let's make it our year."

Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel and Krunal Pandya were also seen in the picture.

Rahul came back strongly after the suspension was lifted pending an inquiry by the BCCI ombudsman.AThe stylish right-hander turned out for India aA' before faring well for India in the two-match T20I series against Australia at home in February.

In the IPL so far, Rahul has looked in the pink of form for Kings XI Punjab. He is second on the list of batsmen with most runs with 387 in 9 matches, including a hundred, at 64.50. He has already hit four fifties so far.

Pandya has also been in form with the bat and has amassed 186 runs in 8 games at 46.50 with a strike rate of over 191. He has also picked 7 wickets so far at 33.28 including a man-of-the-match winning performance against Chennai Super Kings.

