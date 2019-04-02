IPL 2019: My family was happy to know I was playing under Virat Kohli, says Shivam Dube

ipl-news

Royal Challengers Bangalore all-rounder Shivam Dube is one of the big buys in IPL this year. In domestic cricket, Shivam Dube is a name one can’t be unfamiliar with. Smashing veteran spinner Pravin Tambe for 32 runs in an over in a T20 tournament and consistent all-round shows for Mumbai highlighted his IPL seasons. The icing on the cake was a day before the 2019 IPL auctions when he smashed Baroda’s Swapnil Singh for five sixes in an over during a Ranji Trophy encounter. Having gone unsold last season to bagging a 5-crore contract with the Royal Challengers Bangalore is a story in itself.

In this exclusive where we spoke to the talented all-rounder before Royal Challengers' opening match against Chennai Super Kings, Shivam Dube opens up about what it means to be a part of the RCB, the opportunities he awaits and the journey so far.

Excerpts:

You created an uproar after the IPL auctions, from just a few matches old in first-class cricket to a big-buy in the IPL, how do you feel about it?

It really feels good to be a part of the RCB setup with such established and talented cricketers around. I don’t think or stress on the amount I have been purchased for. I have played a lot of first-class matches, especially T20s and have performed quite well. That’s why the franchise has shown trust in me and got me on board.



Do you think to be the Player of the Series in the Mumbai T20 league sent out a message to the IPL teams?

Definitely making an impact in the Mumbai Premier League helped me get noticed. The franchise has shown interest in me as a T20 player but my performance in first-class cricket also holds great importance in getting me picked. I have been performing consistently and that helped me during the auctions as well.



What was the mood like, in your house during the IPL auctions? How did your family react to your success?

We were very tense initially while it was on. The mood at home was a little lighter after I got selected. The family members were happy to know I would be representing the Royal Challengers Bangalore and would be playing under Virat Kohli. They knew that it was going to be a very big opportunity and I just wanted to make it count.



How challenging you feel it is right now or would be once the IPL starts, to keep up with the growing expectations?

It is always going to be challenging for me because the cricket I am going to face is at an international level. The mental and fitness levels are high. I am preparing myself to the best of my abilities and will give my 100 per cent whenever given a chance.



RCB is a star-studded side. How do you plan to make an impact?



It’s undoubtedly one of the best sides in the IPL. I have been working hard on my skills and fitness and wish to let my performances do the talking. I want to display my talent for the t eam. What I have done for the teams I have played, I plan to do the same here too.

How important has Mumbai cricket been in your journey?



Mumbai cricket has a big role to play. I started my cricketing journey from Mumbai. It is the base for me and I have grown as a cricketer here, so it has been quite instrumental in where I have reached at the moment.

Whom do you idolize as a player and person?

I really admire Jacques Kallis, he’s one of the best all-rounders I have seen in the game. As a person, I idolize my father a lot. He’s extremely hard-working and has always supported me in whatever I have achieved so far.

What do you think of India’s chances during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019?

I am very positive about India’s chances this year. We’ve got a great side in all the departments. Our fans are backing us and there is every reason we can lift the World Cup this time.