IPL 2019: Sanju Samson stars in Rajasthan Royals victory

ipl-news

Sanju's unbeaten 48 helps Rajasthan beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven wickets in Jaipur

Rajasthan Royals' Sanju Samson en route his 32-ball 48 against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Saturday. Pic/AFP

Rajasthan Royals recorded their second consecutive victory by defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven wickets and five balls to spare during their IPL match at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium here on Saturday.

Chasing 160-8, Rajasthan Royals' Sanju Samson smashed an unbeaten 48 off 32 balls after Ajinkya Rahane (39) and Liam Livingstone (44) provided a rollicking start. The 78-run opening stand between Rahane and Livingstone laid the foundation for their chase, but their quick dismissals may have created a bit of tension in the RR camp.



Sunrisers Hyderabad's Manish Pandey drives one against RR. Pic/AFP

However, skipper Steven Smith (22) and Samson ensured the hosts stay in the hunt with a 55-run third wicket stand. Earlier, Manish Pandey hit a quick half-century before Sunrisers Hyderabad witnessed a middle-order collapse. Sent into bat, Sunrisers got off too a good start even after the early dismissal of skipper Kane Williamson (13) with David Warner and Manish Pandey sharing 75 runs off just 50 balls for the second wicket before losing the plot after the halfway stage.

Nicely placed 103 for one after 12 overs, Sunrisers lost their next seven wickets for just 44 runs before Rashid Khan (17 not out off 8) played a short cameo towards the end to take the visitors to the 160-run mark. Sunrisers lost Williamson early, cleaned up by Shreyas Gopal (2-30) with a googly in the fourth over. Warner and Pandey then joined hands and played aggressively to stabilise the Sunrisers innings.

While Pandey was the aggressor of the two, Warner played the second fiddle. Pandey reached his fifty in 27 balls with the help of eight fours but just when the partnership was looking threatening, a brilliant catch by Rajasthan skipper Steve Smith sent Warner packing.

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates