IPL 2019: Shubman Gill helps KKR stay alive against KXIP

Young Shubman's 49-ball 65 helps visitors beat KXIP by seven wickets in Mohali

Kolkata Knight Riders Shubman Gill celebrates his half century against KXIP in Mohali last night. Pic/AFP

It was one toss Kings XI Punjab would have loved to win. But it was not to be. And despite the home team posting a decent 183-6, they just did not have the bowling power in prevailing conditions to stop Kolkata Knight Riders in a must-win game at the PCA stadium here. As a result KKR, riding on a superb knock by upcoming talent Shubhman Gill, cruised to a consummate seven-wicket win to remain in contention for the fourth playoff berth.

KXIP are out of contention and play their final league game against Chennai Super Kings here on Saturday, while KKR still have an outside chance to make it to the playoffs, and for that they have to outwit Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede. With CKS, MI and Delhi Capitals already through, the final round of matches will determine the fourth playoff team as well as the top two positions in the points table.

Chris Lynn helped KKR off to a flyer, making a 22-ball 46, before getting out on the final delivery of the powerplay. By then he had set the platform for the remainder of the batsmen to play sensibly for the much-needed win. Andre Russell despite suffering pain in the wrist collected a quick 24. And with Gill's solid half-century at the other end, KKR comfortably chased down the target.

KXIP owed their total to a superb half-century by Sam Curran. The way he clobbered the bowler of the calibre of Sunil Narain was a treat to watch. Initially, it seemed KXIP would be hard-pressed to post a good total. However, a few cameos like Pooran's 27-ball 48, Mayank Agarwal's 36 off 26 and local boy Mandeep Singh's 17-ball 25 helped the hosts.

