IPL 2019: Siddhesh Lad's time has come at Mumbai Indians

ipl-news

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma keen to play Siddhesh in this year's IPL; Ranji Trophy stalwart no stranger to MI set-up

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma interacts with the media in Mumbai yesterday. Pic/Atul Kamble

Mumbai Indians are known to introduce lesser known faces, who later cement their places in the national team. Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya are prime examples. In this edition too, MI might introduce another face in the Indian Premier League - Siddhesh Lad - who the three-time champions' skipper Rohit Sharma termed as a surprise element.

"Siddhesh has been part of this team for three-four years now. He's been a consistent in domestic cricket [for Mumbai]. I feel that somewhere down the line, we need to play him to see what he's all about when it comes to the IPL. I wouldn't say Siddhesh is inexperienced. It's just that he hasn't played the IPL. He's raw, so the opposition may be surprised with his skill set," Rohit said during a pre-season interaction yesterday.



Mumbai Indians' reserve batsman Siddhesh Lad

Rohit, who in earlier IPL editions, preferred to open the innings or bat in the middle-order according to the team's requirements, has now decided to open the batting as he is used to doing for the national team. "This year, I will open the batting in all games. The World Cup is one of the factors but also this is where I bat and this is my position when I play for India too. And this is where I've got a lot of success of late. The team understand that. We have got some experience in the middle-order and that allows me to go and bat at the top of the order," Rohit said.

MI's middle-order options will be strengthened with Yuvraj Singh playing for them this season. Former India pacer and MI's Director, Cricket Operations, Zaheer Khan revealed how they purchased the 2011 World Cup-winning all-rounder after he went unsold in the first round during the IPL auction at Jaipur last December.

"In our discussions leading up to the auction, we identified that we need an experienced batsman who can control the game in the middle. Since Rohit has decided, and we all are backing him to open the innings, we need that experience in the middle-order and who better than Yuvraj Singh? That was the thought process. He is looking good at the nets and we are very happy with him," said Zaheer.

