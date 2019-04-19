IPL 2019: SRH showed intensity against CSK, says Kane Williamson

ipl-news

Praising Rashid Khan, Williamson said that the best part about the leg-spinner is that he picks wickets in the middle overs and breaks the flow of runs and that in turn helps SRH claw their way back into the game

SRH skipper Kane Williamson

Chasing Chennai Super Kings' score of 132, Sunrisers Hyderabad started brilliantly as David Warner hit a 25-ball 50 to set the platform for a six-wicket win on Wednesday. Skipper Kane Williamson said that the boys came back really well after the Chennai openers started with a bang at the top of the innings.

"Very good performance all around. Obviously CSK started really well with the bat and we couldn't take early wickets, but we played really well in the back half and we took our chances in the field as well. We showed that intensity and the chase was superb. I don't think the wicket changed too much and what we've seen here is that each wicket is different. We always need to adapt to the wicket, and we'll look to build on this performance," the captain said.

Praising Rashid Khan, Williamson said that the best part about the leg-spinner is that he picks wickets in the middle overs and breaks the flow of runs and that in turn helps SRH claw their way back into the game.

"Rashid has been an outstanding performer for us over a number of years and on such surfaces he is a big threat for the opposition when it's just holding on. He was brilliant and he was able to take those middle order wickets. Now every game is different and we need to do the same for our next one," he said.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates