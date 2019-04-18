IPL 2019: Time for Rohit Sharma to up the ante as MI take on DC

ipl-news

In recent years both MI and DC have known to be slow starters in the IPL

Rohit Sharma

With the IPL entering the crucial phase it is the right time for Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma to up the ante, both as a premier batsman as well as the leader when they take on resurgent Delhi Capitals here tonight.

Rohit (193 runs in seven matches) is not in the form of his life and is languishing on 22nd position in the run-getters' list. Only Quinton de Kock is among the Top-10. Luckily Kieron Pollard and Hardik Pandya have put their hands up during crises and as a result MI are placed third on the points table.

Also Read: IPL 2019: Hardik Pandya stars with a late cameo in MI's 5-wicket win over RCB

In recent years both MI and DC have known to be slow starters in the IPL. But this season they have done well right from the start despite their respective shortcomings. DC are a place above MI at No. 2, just behind toppers Chennai Super Kings.

With both the teams keen to maintain the momentum and consolidate their position, it is going to be another humdinger at the Kotla. The temperatures here have come down a bit after Tuesday night's rain and if the weather remains comfortable, the players will certainly enjoy giving off their best.

Also Read: World Cup 2019: India has a strong side for World Cup, says Shikhar Dhawan

The focus will be on Rohit's form which is not only crucial for MI but also for Team India and the sooner he is back at his dominating best the better it is for his franchise as well as the country. He has looked his usual fluent self, only that he has not been able to convert the starts into big ones. He has 48 as his highest in the seven matches so far.

MI will be up against fellow Mumbaikar Shreyas Iyer who has been leading DC with calm efficiency to their best start in the IPL. DC are a young side with Rishabh Pant their mascot. MI will have to be wary of the dashing southpaw who would be out to prove a point or two after being ignored by the national selectors for the World Cup.

Also Read: IPL 2019: Hardik Pandya wants to prove a point with bat and ball, says Rohit Sharma

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates