IPL 2019: Ziva Singh Dhoni hangs out with other Chennai Super Kings' babies

Ziva Singh Dhoni was seen spending a happy Easter with her new-found friends on the eve of Chennai Super Kings match against Royal Challengers Bangalore

Ziva Singh Dhoni with fellow Chennai Super Kings kids (Pic/ Ziva Singh Dhoni Instagram)

Mahendra Singh Dhoni's daughter Ziva Singh Dhoni, who is active on Instagram, posted a picture on her handle where she is seen having an Easter's Day out with other Chennai Super Kings's player's daughters and sons.

Ziva Singh Dhoni posted the picture and captioned, "#supercubs Happy Easter! @chennaiipl missing a few more kids in this frame!"

Ziva Singh Dhoni posted another picture later on from the outing.

Ziva Singh Dhoni's father MS Dhoni is having the time of his life on the field for the Chennai Super Kings with the bat and on the field as captain. Currently, Chennai Super Kings is leading the IPL 2019 table after 10 games with 14 points.

MS Dhoni is leading the batting charts for Chennai Super Kings this year too with 314 runs in 9 matches, at a massive average of 104.66 at a strike rate of 137.11.

On April 21, MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings lost a thriller against Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore, in a match which went to the last ball. MS Dhoni scored an unbeaten 84 off 48 balls but was unable to take his team to the finish line.

MS Dhoni made 84 not out (48b, 5x4, 7x6) and scored 24 in the final over bowled by Umesh Yadav when 26 were needed but the blows by Steyn first who removed opener Shane Watson and one-drop Suresh Raina off successive balls in the very first over and Yadav later, which reduced CSK to 32 for 4 when the six Powerplay overs ended, were just too much to recover from.

