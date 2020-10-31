IPL 2020: Chris Gayle only player to miss century by a single run on two occasions

Kings XI Punjab batsman Chris Gayle on Friday became the only player in the history of Indian Premier League (IPL) to miss century by a single run on two occasions.

Gayle's innings on Friday was his second knock of 99.

While he was bowled for 99 by Rajasthan Royals pace bowler Jofra Archer on Friday, he was left stranded on the same score during KXIP's match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) last year.

Unfortunately, KXIP lost both the games.

Among others to be either dismissed or get stranded on 99 are Mumbai Indians' Ishan Kishan, Royal Challengers Bangalore's Virat Kohli, Chennai Super Kings' Suresh Raina and Delhi Capitals' Prithvi Shaw.

Kishan fell for 99 against RCB in their match on September 28.

RCB skipper Kohli was run out for 99 in a game against the Delhi franchise in 2013 while Suresh Raina remained unbeaten on 99 against Sunrisers Hyderabad in a game in 2013.

Delhi Capitals' Shaw had made 99 before being caught behind against Kolkata Knight Riders last season.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever