IPL 2020: Cricketers may face pay cuts as hopes fade away

No play, no pay. This could well be the fate of players, who have signed up for this year's IPL, which has been postponed and seems unlikely to go ahead unless BCCI figures an alternate window later in the year, compromising a few bilateral commitments.

"The system of IPL payments is that 15 per cent is paid a week before the tournament starts, 65 per cent more is paid during the tournament. The remaining 20 per cent is paid within a stipulated time after the tournament ends," a senior official of an IPL franchise told PTI.

"The BCCI has specific guidelines. Obviously, no player will be paid as of now," he added. In fact, the economic implications of a season without IPL could be huge, admitted BCCI Players' body—the Indian Cricketers' Association—president Ashok Malhotra.

He feels that even domestic players may have to accept pay cuts if losses run into thousands of crores amid the ongoing lockdown to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

Right now, BCCI is looking at an alternate window as chances of a curtailed IPL in May look dim but nothing concrete has come out. The country is currently under a 21-day lockdown till April 14 while IPL has been postponed till April 15.

BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal, however, said that at present, there hasn't been any discussion about pay cuts. "There has been no discussion at all on pay cuts. IPL obviously is BCCI's biggest tournament. But at this point, it is very difficult to do calculations and estimate losses. The calculations are complex and till office-bearers get together, we can't say anything," Dhumal told PTI.

