IPL 2020: CSK backing older players over youth has really turned upside down for them, feels Brian Lara

MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings have had their worst season in IPL history and for the first time they will not be making the IPL playoffs. CSK are last on the points table.

With 13 matches played and 1 to go, CSK are at the bottom of the points with 10 points from 5 wins.

Speaking exclusively on Star Sports Select Dugout, West Indies batting legend Brian Lara talks about a Dream11 IPL 2020 season that Chennai Super Kings would want to forget, "I think they (CSK) have got a lot of older players. There are not any young players coming through the line-up. You look at it. Even their overseas players, they have been around for a long time. So, they have backed experience over youth, and this has really turned upside down for them. It’s just an unbelievable season so far. You know, every time they turn up, we’re very hopeful that CSK is going to turn it around. We know 3-4 games ago they were in a little bit of a situation where they had to start winning. We all came here thinking this was going to be the time when Dhoni turns things around with his team. And game after game, it just went, and they just kept hoping. But it’s a situation where they can just to try to build from next year. In the few coming games that they have, see what they can do with the younger players they’ve got."

'Pant best replacement for Dhoni'

Ever since MS Dhoni announced his retirement, the big question, and most inevitable one came to light once again! "Who will/can replace MS Dhoni in the Indian cricket team?". Brian Lara has shared his thoughts on who could be a better replacement for MS Dhoni in the Indian cricket team. Lara said, "Well, first of all I would like to say that KL Rahul should not be bothered with wicketkeeping when it comes to that Indian squad. He’s such a great batsman that I feel that he should concentrate on that and put in a lot of runs on the board. Sanju Samson, who is not ’keeping for Rajasthan Royals, but I do understand that he keeps, that’s one of his main jobs – very classy player, looks good so far in the tournament in Sharjah. I feel there’s a little chink in his armoury in terms of his technique against very good bowling on sporty tracks. Rishabh Pant a year ago, I would say no, but I feel that he has stepped up in terms of his responsibility as a batsman. Look at how he plays for Delhi Capitals, it looks like he wants that responsibility, he wants that onus on him to score runs, build an innings and get big scores. If he continues that way, I think that he should the No. 1."

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news