KL Rahul, Sanju Samson, Rishabh Pant? Brian Lara speaks on who is a better MS Dhoni replacement

Two-time World Cup-winning former India captain, Mahendra Singh Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15, 2020, (Independence Day), thus ending over one year of suspense and also an era during which his often unorthodox leadership and finishing skills became the stuff of legends.

"Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout. from 1929hrs consider me as retired," Dhoni posted on his Instagram handle. Dhoni's announcement was made one day after he joined his IPL team Chennai Super Kings teammates in Chennai ahead of the IPL 2020 edition in the UAE.

Ever since MS Dhoni announced his retirement, the big question, and most inevitable one came to light once again! "Who will/can replace MS Dhoni in the Indian cricket team?" Former cricketer Ashish Nehra and former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar recently spoke about who would be a better replacement for Dhoni and both zeroed in on Rishabh Pant.

Nehra said, "In terms of wicket-keeping, I think it would be Rishabh Pant. I think the way he started this year’s IPL and I think it is very important to have a left-hander as an option because for Team India when it comes to the middle order it helps to balance out the right-handers."

Sanjay Bangar said, "It totally depends on which format we are talking about. If we are talking about Test cricket, and if you want to go with the best wicket keeper then you also have to consider the mindset of the captain and coach. I am in total agreement with Sanjay Bangar, I think they should go ahead with Rishabh Pant. Pant should be backed! Every player needs to be backed when it comes to international cricket."

Now, West Indies cricket legend Brian Lara has shared his thoughts on who could be a better replacement for MS Dhoni in the Indian cricket team.

Brian Lara

Speaking exclusively on Star Sports show Cricket Connected, West Indies batting legend Brian Lara analysed as to who can be the strongest contender to take over from MS Dhoni across all formats, "Well, first of all I would like to say that KL Rahul should not be bothered with wicketkeeping when it comes to that Indian squad. He’s such a great batsman that I feel that he should concentrate on that and put in a lot of runs on the board. Sanju Samson, who is not ’keeping for Rajasthan Royals, but I do understand that he keeps, that’s one of his main jobs – very classy player, looks good so far in the tournament in Sharjah. I feel there’s a little chink in his armoury in terms of his technique against very good bowling on sporty tracks. Rishabh Pant a year ago, I would say no, but I feel that he has stepped up in terms of his responsibility as a batsman. Look at how he plays for Delhi Capitals, it looks like he wants that responsibility, he wants that onus on him to score runs, build an innings and get big scores. If he continues that way, I think that he should the No. 1."

