IPL 2020 final: MI vs DC: Both teams will bleed blue, but who will be on top?

Fans haven’t been able to flock to the stadiums in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League, with the T20 extravaganza being played behind closed doors in the UAE. Nonetheless, viewers have been cheering for their favourite teams and cricketers, and interacting with them on social media throughout the tournament. Ahead of the Dream11 IPL 2020 grand finale between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Mumbai Indians (MI) on Disney+ Hotstar VIP, the internet has been buzzing with chatter around who would lift the trophy on 10th November, 2020, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

1. While Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals are playing in their first-ever IPL final, Mumbai Indians will be looking to clinch their 5th title under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma and extend their record of being the most successful team in the history of the tournament.

2. No matter who wins, fans have noted that it will be the ‘Men in Blue’ on the winning side. ‘Men in Blue’ is usually used to denote the Indian cricket team and it so happens that both teams in the Dream11 IPL 2020 final, don jerseys that are different shades of the colour blue.

3. While both franchise’s may bleed blue, only one of them will come out on top and paint the Dream11 IPL 2020 trophy with their team colour.

4. Fans from both cities will be at loggerheads as the winner of the Dream11 IPL 2020 will be decided today. However both teams have a touch of India in their names – while MI have ‘Indians’ in their franchise name and appeal to millions of countrymen, DC represents the heart of India and capital of the nation, Delhi.

Fans can catch all the action of Dream11 IPL Finale on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

