IPL 2020: Harbhajan Singh set for retirement from all formats

Harbhajan Singh will be a retired player from all formats of the game after the upcoming IPL, a source close to the off-spinner has confirmed.

It is learnt that Harbhajan, who will represent Chennai Super Kings yet again, will make an official announcement during the IPL.

Harbhajan, 39, who last played for India during the Asia Cup T20I against United Arab Emirates in 2016, made a comeback in the Indian ODI side against Zimbabwe in 2015 after a gap of four years, while he returned into the T20I team in 2015 after three years.

Harbhajan's Test career stretched from March 1998 to August 2015. In 103 Tests, he claimed 417 wickets including 25 five-wicket hauls. In this process, he also went on to score 2,224 runs in 145 innings. He will end his ODI and T20I career with 269 and 25 wickets in 236 and 28 matches respectively. The former Punjab skipper also represented his state team in 48 Ranji matches.

He was part of the Mumbai Indians squad from 2008 to 2017, before joining the Chennai Super Kings in 2018.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates