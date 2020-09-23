IPL 2020: Jasprit Bumrah trying hard to find rhythm, says Trent Boult

With no Lasith Malinga, the responsibility to spearhead Mumbai Indians' bowling heavily lies on Jasprit Bumrah. The king of death overs, Bumrah failed to get his deliveries on the spot during the IPL-13 opener against Chennai Super Kings on Saturday as defending champions Mumbai Indians failed to defend 162-9 in Abu Dhabi.



Bumrah was the most expensive MI bowler in the opening game, leaking 43 runs and claiming just one wicket in his four overs. Ambati Rayudu, who top-scored with 71 for CSK, made a mockery of Bumrah by often stepping out to whack one of the world's most feared bowlers.

Since his return after suffering a lower back stress fracture sustained last year, Bumrah has not looked at his best. In his first international match upon his return, a T20I in January against Sri Lanka at Indore, he looked rusty. He then went wicketless in the three ODI series in New Zealand.

His striking ability has also suffered, claiming just eight wickets in as many international matches.



Trent Boult

Bumrah's form may have a huge bearing on Mumbai Indians' fate in the tournament.

However, MI pacer Trent Boult assured that they are not too concerned. "He is a big player for us and a very important bowler. I am sure he will bounce back very nicely," Boult said on the eve of their clash against Kolkata Knight Riders.

A lot was expected from Bumrah, considering the pacer was well-rested in the four-month Coronavirus-forced lockdown. "He [Bumrah] is a world-class bowler. He is trying very hard over the last couple of days to find rhythm. I am 100 per cent sure he will be on the mark in the coming games," the Kiwi pacer added.

Boult was satisfied with his own comeback post lockdown. "I haven't played cricket in probably six months, so I was pretty happy with the way I came out [1-23 in 3.2 overs]," he said.

