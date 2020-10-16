IPL 2020: Jofra Archer has a hilarious reaction to Virat Kohli's dance

Royal Challengers Bangalore's skipper Virat Kohli is famously known for his energy and enthusiasm on the cricket field during matches as well as training sessions. Ahead of RCB's IPL 2020 match against KXIP, Kohli looked very pumped up while they were warming up during the training session in Sharjah.

While training on the field, Kohli suddenly broke into a dance in what went viral on social media right away. Many users went on to post hilarious captions and comments on Virat's dance.

However, it was Rajasthan Royals' England pacer Jofra Archer who walked away with the cake for one of the most funnt captions ever. Archer shared a user's video on his social media which showed Virat Kohli playfully grooving on the field. Jofra wrote, "When she tells you go and lock the door." Watch the entire video below.

When she tells you go and lock the door https://t.co/5bHI9FZxgD — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) October 15, 2020

Virat Kohli also went on to achieve a landmark in IPL as he played his 200th match for Royal Challengers Bangalore during their tie vs KXIP. KL Rahul led from the front with an unbeaten fifty accompanied by a returning Chris Gayle notching up a half ton as well to help their team to a considerable 8 wicket win.

