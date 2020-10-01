IPL 2020: KKR vs RR - These funny memes will make you laugh your heart out!

Dinesh Karthik's Kolkata Knight Riders bowling unit showed up in top form as they managed to restrict Rajasthan Royals' batsmen to ensure a win in their IPL 2020 encounter on September 30, 2020.

KKR's bowlers Shivam Mavi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, and Varun Chakravarthy took three wickets each in the match to help the team pick up a 37-run victory against Rajasthan Royals. All-rounder Pat Cummins also managed to dismiss RR skipper Steve Smith in his first over gave away just 13 runs. It was an all-around bowling performance by KKR as they restricted the Royals to 137/9 in 20 overs.

The Royals' batsmen Sanju Samson and Jos Buttler did not succeed in taking the attack to Kolkata's bowlers. Samson was dismissed by Mavi for 8 runs in the fifth over while Jos Buttler lost his wicket at 21 runs in the seventh over - to Mavi again! After Buttler, Robin Uthappa, Riyan Parag as well as RR wonder boy Rahul Tewatia quickly collapsed. Tom Curran's fifty was the highest score for Rajasthan Royals.

Earlier, KKR 's openers Shubman Gill and Sunil Narine gave a healthy start before Narine was dismissed by Jaydev Unadkat. Gill then formed a 50-run stand with Nitish Rana before the latter was dismissed by Tewatia for 22 runs. Shubman Gill was dismissed for 47 runs but his innings proved vital for the team. Even Andre Russell could only manage 24 runs hitting 3 sixes and Eoin Morgan's 34 helped KKR get past 170.

Nontheless, throughout and after the KKR vs RR match, the internet was flooded with memes on Twitter with many taking a dig at the Rajasthan batting line-up while praising Kolkata's bowlers. Take a look at some of the most hilarious memes from the match.

Skipper Speak

Dinesh Karthik: It's a very special thing - these boys, the journey they've gone through when not playing, and for them to just come out and express themselves with the ball and ball was incredible. It was a good game. A lot of things pleased me -- the way Gill started, the way Russell started, the way Morgan kept his head. The beautiful sight of the youngsters going for the catch no matter high it is.

Steve Smith: Didn't quite go as per plans. That happens in T20 cricket sometimes... We have a few areas to improve on, and keep moving forward. Few of us still thought that we were playing in Sharjah. It did (feel a lot different), the far side is a very big side and we didn't see too many balls going there and the other side is slightly shorter. We also dropped a few catches which cost us. It is about forming whatever XI is best for the conditions we are facing... We will wait and see. Disappointing tonight but we need to keep moving forward

