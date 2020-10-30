IPL 2020: KXIP vs RR preview: Can Kings XI Punjab rule over the Rajasthan Royals?

Match number thirteen is upon us with the Royals taking on the Kings XI in their penultimate game of the league phase. The men in pink are coming off an impressive win against the defending champions Mumbai Indians and would love to continue that winning momentum as they head towards the climax of the round-robin stage of the tournament.

Venue Talk

The Royals continue their sojourn at Abu Dhabi in what is their final league game at the venue. It’s two wins from three at the Sheikh Zayed stadium for Steve Smith’s side and they would look to continue this strong performance in the clash against the Kings.

Opposition Chatter

Kings XI Punjab have won five games on the bounce and are the in-form team of the IPL currently. The Royals’ first game against the Kings was one for the ages, that featured one of the most surreal and exemplary innings in the history of the IPL. Both teams are coming off important wins and would hope to once again put on a show for the masses in what is one of the most important games of the season yet for the two sides.

Talking Point

Ben Stokes’ second IPL hundred helped the Royals secure a much-needed win against Mumbai. The Royals would hope for more of the same from the England cricketer as they look to halt Kings XI’s five-game winning streak. Steve Smith would hope that his side can compete at the highest level in the final run-in as the battle for the final four intensifies.

Word from the Camp

Amol Muzumdar: "We are where we are in the table and we can't change that now. We have to win our last two matches it's as simple as that. It is an extremely tight and exciting end to the season and we hope to be one of the teams making it through to the playoffs."

Varun Aaron: "I think we’ve bowled well overall, this is T20 cricket and there are these patches wherein bowlers go for runs. I feel that our pacers have done well, certain things didn’t go our way where we were unlucky but I feel JD, Tyagi, and Rajpoot have done well in supporting Archer. The next two games are must win for us to be able to secure the playoffs berth and I am sure our team will put up the best show to be able to achieve that spot."

