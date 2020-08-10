IPL 2020 | MS Dhoni is going to be very good in this season: Sanjay Manjrekar

MS Dhoni has been the most-talked about cricketer for the past few months and cricketers and fans alike will be waiting to see him back in action at the upcoming IPL 2020 edition.

MS Dhoni, who began his IPL career with Chennai Super Kings back in 2008, will return to lead the team from the front as captain.

Former cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar too feels that things look bright for MS Dhoni at the IPL 2020 tournament.

Speaking exclusively on Star Sports’ show Cricket Connected, former India batsman Sanjay Manjrekar reckons MS Dhoni will be at his best form during this year’s IPL in the UAE, “I think he is going to be very good and one of the reasons that he is so successful and so consistent in the IPL as a batsman as opposed to international is that he knows that there are about four to five bowlers to handle. And there are some good ones and there are some not so good ones in the IPL. In international, you have got five quality bowlers, so he’s so good at picking out those guys and going after them. And people with Tendulkar, Dhoni, these are champion cricketers. Once they are on the public stage, you will never see Dhoni ever on a public stage, like a cricket field, looking slightly unfit or unable to sprint or run. During Virat Kohli’s wedding, I had a little corner time with him and he said that as long as I am beating the fastest sprinter in the team, I am going to consider myself fit enough to be playing international cricket or playing high-level cricket. So, as a batter, with MS Dhoni in the IPL, I don’t see much difference. In fact, the conditions that we have, I keep saying, is just perfect for Dhoni, where’s it's going to be about the mind and not just power hitting.”

MS Dhoni has played in the IPL for all seasons ever since it began in 2008. Dhoni has played a total of 190 IPL matches scoring 4,432 runs at an average of 42.20. Dhoni has a total of 23 IPL fifties with a top score of 84*.

