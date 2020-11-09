IPL 2020: Purple Cap now with Kagiso Rabada, Orange stays with KL Rahul

Kagiso Rabada of Delhi Capitals celebrates the wicket of Shreevats Goswami of Sunrisers Hyderabad during Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket match, at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Pic/PTI

South African pacer Kagiso Rabada has once again taken over the Purple Cap from Mumbai Indians fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah following his four-wicket spell against SunRisers Hyderabad which helped Delhi Capitals enter the finals of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) edition.

On Sunday evening, Rabada returned with figures of 4/29 to take his overall tally to 29 wickets from 16 matches. Bumrah is second on the list of leading wicket-takers with 27 wickets from 14 matches. Trent Boult completes the podium with 22 wickets to his name.

Meanwhile, Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul continues to lead the list of leading run-scorers. Rahul, with 670 runs, holds the Orange Cap. He is followed by Delhi opener Shikhar Dhawan who has 603 runs to his name. Dhawan on Sunday scored 78 runs which helped Delhi set a 190-run target for SRH which the Shreyas Iyer-led side defended successfully at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium to enter their maiden IPL final.

The left-handed batsman will have a chance to get past Rahul when Delhi faces Mumbai in the summit clash on Tuesday evening. SRH skipper David Warner, with 548 runs from 16 matches, is third on the list.

