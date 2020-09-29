IPL 2020: Rahul Tewatia changed tones from why to wow!

What more can one expect from a game like that—almost 450 runs and a come-from-behind performance from Rajasthan Royals who stunned Kings XI Punjab to make it a Super Sunday at the Indian Premier League-13.

Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul displayed his wide range of strokes and Mayank Agarwal showed that he can play yet again like he did in the game against Delhi Capitals which went into the Super Over.

Agarwal made 106 with a strike rate of 212 and opening partnership of 183 with Rahul was special.

Kings XI Punjab ended up on the losing side yet again but this time, it was not through a mini-lottery (read Super Over) but some unbelievable batting by Rahul Tewatia in the 18th over of the innings. His 30 runs was six short of the maximum. If someone deserved that feat, it was this Haryana boy, who some pundits will reckon played the finest innings of this glamorous tournament.

One would have thought 223 was a winning total hands down but Tewatia held his hand up even when it was weakened through a shaky start and delivered a blow that was telling, hard and unkind to the opposition. It showed what one can do if you have attitude and intent.

And let's not forget Steven Smith's 50 with a strike rate of 185. And of course, Sanju Samson who showed his class and attracted the eyeballs of selectors with 85 (strike rate 202). The surprise package was undoubtedly Tewatia (53 off 31 balls) and he changed tones from Why Tewatia to Wow Tewatia.

This game was special for three other reasons: 1. It was probably the mother of all chases. 2. Nicholas Pooran changing the whole perception of fielding in cricket and 3. Leggie Ravi Bishnoi's 4-0-34-0. Now, in a game dominated by batsmen, if you have a young bowler making an impact like he did on Sunday, you'd have to call him special. Hats off to Bishnoi, a game-changer for me in a match where 450 runs were scored.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news