IPL 2020: RCB hit back with Sanju Samson photo after Rajasthan Royals trolled them for wrong logo

The Indian Premier League 2020 schedule was released on September 6 by the BCCI and and in keeping with tradition, defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on runners-up Chennai Super Kings in the opener in Abu Dhabi on September 19.

Just sometime after the announcement of the IPL 2020 schedule, Royal Challengers Bangalore, captained by Virat Kohli, went on to reveal their IPL 2020 fixtures in what can be called a rather unique manner. RCB took to Twitter to share a video of all their IPL fixtures and highlighted all the teams which they would face at IPL 13.

With the schedule for the Dream11 IPL announced, which fixture are you most looking forward to, 12th Man Army? ðÂÂ¤©ðÂÂ¤©#PlayBold #IPL2020 #WeAreChallengers pic.twitter.com/uTPe34F4yN — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) September 7, 2020

However, RCB went on to use the blue logo for their match vs Rajasthan Royals, which is the old one. Royals were quick to spot the error and went on to troll RCB online with a hilarious meme on Twitter. RCB shared a photo of Bart Simpson writing on the blackboard, 'I will use the correct logo of RR.'

Not ready to take thing lying down, Royal Challengers Bangalore made a comeback with another post on social media. RCB shared a photo of batsman Sanju Samson, wherein he is seen sporting the old blue logo on his helmet. RCB captioned it, 'So you’re saying this is the incorrect logo?'

So you're saying this is the incorrect logo? ðÂÂ§ÂÂðÂÂ¤¨ðÂÂ¤ÂÂ pic.twitter.com/85v7qJnJhO — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) September 7, 2020

The Virat Kohli-led IPL 13 side will be taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad on September 21, in their first fixture of the IPL 2020 schedule. The IPL 2020 season will commence on September 19, in United Arab Emirates amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

There will be 10 double headers, with the first match starting at 3:30pm IST and the second 7:30pm, according to BCCI release.

In all, 24 matches will be held in Dubai, 20 in Abu Dhabi and 12 in Sharjah. Venues for the playoffs and the IPL 2020 final will be announced later. The final is slated for November 10.

