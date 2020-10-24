IPL 2020: RCB's 'cool' bio-bubble, a reason for their success

As the cricketing world adapts to the 'new normal' of playing in a bio-secure bubble due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there have been concerns raised about players' mental well-being as they move from one bio-bubble to another.

Recently, England's World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan visualised England players opting out of tours if it takes a toll on their mental health.

However, not all cricketers are complaining. Royal Challengers Bangalore's South African all-rounder Chris Morris is pretty happy with his time in the protected environment.

"It's been different. In the beginning, I thought it would be a lot worse. I thought we would get bored and lose our minds. Luckily, we have a good bunch of guys. The RCB management has been unbelievable with the team room. We have got a pool by our side, a beach by our side. Last night, we had a barbeque outside and cricket on the big screen. We have got a golf simulator as well.

"So, everything that a cricketer wants, we have got. We are very lucky to have a management that looks after its players really well and have done everything to keep us happy. It's incredible. So, for us, I can say our bio-bubble has been very cool. Hopefully, we will get another few weeks to spend here," said Morris during a virtual media interaction from Abu Dhabi.

The biggest challenge for franchises in this IPL was to keep their players fresh during the four-month stay in the bio-secure bubble of the United Arab Emirates.

RCB look set to seal their play-offs berth for the first time in three seasons; they were at the bottom of the table in 2017 and 2019.

Another advantage that Morris, who has claimed nine wickets in five matches, despite missing the first four games due to a side strain, spoke about was the players being saved from non-stop travelling.

"Travelling is one of the toughest parts of the IPL. The cricket is always going to be tough, it is the best cricket tournament in the world.

"But people don't realise that travelling in India is not as easy as it looks. It is absolutely draining... it has been quite refreshing to be at one place and not needing to pack my bags [after every game]. It is almost like playing at home," he said.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news