IPL 2020: Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah's fun banter on Twitter will leave you in splits!

IPL 13 cricket fans across the world are all set for the biggest cricket league - Dream11 IPL 2020, scheduled to start from September 19. And, so are the Mumbai Indians team players, Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah, who got into a fun banter today on Twitter on their 'gully cricket' skills.

The Mumbai Indians captain took to micro-blogging site Twitter posting a 20-second video featuring the team’s fast bowler, Bumrah, playing gully cricket with youngsters, where his over is cut-short due to his fast pace.

Rohit Sharma took to Twitter and cheekily wrote to Jasprit Bumrah, "@bumrah Half over mein retired hurt?! #YahanSabSameHai #YeApnaGameHai #Dream11IPL @Dream11"

In response to this, Jasprit Bumrah had a hilarious come back for Rohit! He posted another 20-second video that featured the ace MI captain who is trying to become the opening batsman in a gully cricket match and is asked to move away since the bat belonged to another player. Bumrah posted: "@Rohit bhai agli baar khudki baat leke aana! Warna batsman se phantom #YahanSabSameHai #YeApnaGameHai #Dream11IPL @Dream11."

These videos are based on the newly launched campaign by Dream11 called ‘Ye Apna Game Hain’.

Mumbai Indians captain, Rohit Sharma, is all geared up to showcase his top-notch batting skills, along with Jasprit Bumrah, one of the best T20 bowlers in the world this season, with many elite cricketers like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya participating in the league. Entertainment is guaranteed as all teams are eager to make a mark in the T20 Extravaganza.

