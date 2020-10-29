IPL 2020: Rohit Sharma may be practising in the nets but he can't run comfortably, claims source

India's top order batsman and Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma is "most unlikely" to participate in the remaining IPL matches and is not likely to be included in the team for the Australia tour even at a later date, it is learnt.

"Rohit Sharma may be practising in the nets but he can't run comfortably on the field. Batting is one thing but running is different," a source close to the developments, said.

The BCCI said on Tuesday that their medical team are monitoring him for his hamstring injury.

"He is unlikely to be fit in time for the tour at this stage and secondly, it will not be possible for the Board to send players or replacements considering the intensity of COVID-19 and bio-bubble requirements.

"The BCCI and Mumbai Indians may release a statement on his fitness in a few days," the source added.

